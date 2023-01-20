Watch – Aima Baig sings 'Kahani Suno' during fashion shoot

The powerful and emotional music of Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno has resonated with many, including renowned singer Aima Baig.

The Baazi singer has recorded her own version of the melody Kahani Suno and released an official music video. Once again. the 27-year-old expressed her admiration for the song by singing it during her fashion shoot for MuseLuxe.

Dressed in a black Iris sheer tunic set embellished with magenta french sequins and crystals, Aima was a vision to behold as she sang the tuneful lyrics of Kahani Suno during the fashion shoot.

Another video of Baig singing her version of legendary Ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan’s song Mujhay Tum Nazar Say also went viral.

'I remember @lovefaryal showed me this beautiful clip of Rekha jii singing “Mujhay tum Nazar say” and i instantly fell in love w the track. The entire shoot, we had this song on loop and i love how effortlessly @museluxe team captured this candid moment. ????

'P.s im in love w this saree ????', captioned the Kaif o Suroor singer.

