Shut for around 20 years, UK airport announces resumption of services

Web Desk 06:22 PM | 20 Jan, 2023
Source: Swansea airport facebook page

LONDON – The United Kingdom's Swansea Airport has announced that it will be in operation once again for passenger services for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The airport would be operational once again later this year as confirmed by its social media post, providing travelers in the area a new option for planning their trips.

'The end of March will see the start of services between Exeter & Swansea, joining the airport with Exeter provides interchange access to airports across the UK as well as the Channel Islands, Ireland and Spain,' the official statement said.

The airport was shut in 2004 following a drop in passengers but the airport's administration stated that a long planned improvement is in the works. 

"This is the first step in a long planned improvement plan for the airport which will see further infrastructure & services returning to the Airport over the year," it added.

Details are yet to be furnished about the airline which will be offering its services at the airport located 15 minutes from Swansea City Centre.

