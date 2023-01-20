Shut for around 20 years, UK airport announces resumption of services

LONDON – The United Kingdom's Swansea Airport has announced that it will be in operation once again for passenger services for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The airport would be operational once again later this year as confirmed by its social media post, providing travelers in the area a new option for planning their trips.
'The end of March will see the start of services between Exeter & Swansea, joining the airport with Exeter provides interchange access to airports across the UK as well as the Channel Islands, Ireland and Spain,' the official statement said.
The airport was shut in 2004 following a drop in passengers but the airport's administration stated that a long planned improvement is in the works.
"This is the first step in a long planned improvement plan for the airport which will see further infrastructure & services returning to the Airport over the year," it added.
Details are yet to be furnished about the airline which will be offering its services at the airport located 15 minutes from Swansea City Centre.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.25
|239.5
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|307
|310
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.5
|174.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.79
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185.5
|186.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.46
|2.50
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.06
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,860
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 185,000
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,850
|PKR 2,110
