Donald Trump threatens to end Israel-Hamas Ceasefire over hostages’ deadline

WASHINGTON – United States President Donald Trump puts pressure on Israel-Hamas ceasefire, demanding all hostages to be set free by Saturday, or there will be repercussions.

Trump, known for his can-do moves, issued a stark ultimatum, warning that if all Israeli hostages held by Palestinian resistance group are not returned by noon, he would push for ending the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. In his media interaction, Trump also hinted at withholding US aid to Jordan and Egypt unless they agree to accept Palestinian refugees relocated from Gaza.

His comments come as Hamas announced delaying the release of hostages amid alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement. In response, Israel’s defense minister placed mthe ilitary on high alert, signaling the possibility of renewed conflict. Trump also denounced Hamas’ actions, calling them terrible, but emphasized that Israel would have the final say in deciding how to proceed. He further insisted that all hostages should be released at once, not in small batches, and set the Saturday deadline.

The three-week-old ceasefire, which includes the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, now hangs in the balance. Trump’s warning has raised concerns that the fragile truce could collapse, as Israel and Hamas continue to grapple over the terms of the hostage release.

In addition to the hostage situation, Donald Trump proposed a controversial plan to relocate Palestinian refugees to neighboring countries. He threatened to withhold US aid to Egypt and Jordan unless they agreed to take in displaced Palestinians.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas linked the release of hostages if Israel meets its obligations. As the situation intensified, protests erupted in Tel Aviv, with citizens demanding the return of all hostages and holding the Israeli government accountable for any delays in the negotiations.