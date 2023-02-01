Search

ViralWorld

Iran bloggers couple jailed for 10 years for dancing publicly

Noor Fatima 10:59 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
Iran bloggers couple jailed for 10 years for dancing publicly
Source: Astiyazh Haghighi (Instagram)

Iranian authorities continue to book civilians breaking laws and subject them to gruesome punishments. In a shocking turn of events, a young couple in Iran has been sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for dancing and filming in front of a major Tehran landmark.

The couple, who has been identified as popular Instagram bloggers, Astiyazh Haghighi and Amir Ahmadi, has been arrested and tried in court with a sentence of 10 years and six months in prison, after a video of them dancing in front of Azadi (Freedom) Tower surfaced on the internet.

The court in Tehran also banned the couple from using the internet and leaving Iran, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The couple was convicted of “encouraging corruption and public prostitution”, as well as “gathering with the intention of disrupting national security”, it said.

The video features Ms. Haghighi not wearing a headscarf. This triggered the Iranian authorities who follow strict rules for women concerning headscarves in public. At one point in the video, Mr. Ahmadi lifts his fiancee as her long hair billow behind her.

The landmark, Azadi Tower, is a place of huge sensitivity for Iranians. It opened under the rule of the last shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, in the early 1970s when it was known as the Shahyad Tower. Shahyad means in memory of the Shah. It was renamed after the shah was ousted in 1979. Its architect, a member of the Bahai faith that is not recognised in Iran today, now lives in exile.

HRANA quoted sources close to their families suggesting that the couple has been deprived of lawyers during the court proceedings, while attempts to secure their release on bail had been rejected.

HRANA said that Ms. Haghighi was now in the notorious Qarchak prison for women, which lies outside Tehran.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September, Iran saw a wave of protests that have turned into a movement against the regime where many people act out as a sign of defiance. Amini was detained for allegedly breaking the headscarf laws. Ms. Haghighi and Mr. Ahmadi's video had been hailed as a symbol of freedom by protesters. 

 Since the protests first took place, at least 14,000 people, ranging from prominent celebrities, journalists, and lawyers to civilians, have been arrested, according to the United Nations.

TikToker shot dead as Iran clamps down on anti-hijab protests

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Iran threatens Pakistan with $18bn penalty for delay in pipeline project

09:04 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Pakistani family jailed in US for keeping daughter-in-law as a slave

06:42 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Newlywed cricketer Shan Masood, wife Nische Khan set couple goals with new viral pictures

11:42 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Woman spotted publicly flashing bikini in Lahore (VIDEO)

10:44 AM | 23 Jan, 2023

Shut for around 20 years, UK airport announces resumption of services

06:22 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

WATCH: Muslim boy beaten publicly for talking to Hindu Girl in 'Rising India'

09:29 AM | 19 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Iran bloggers couple jailed for 10 years for dancing publicly

10:59 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st February  2023

07:46 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 272.85
Euro EUR 290.22 290.82
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.48 331.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.78 73.08
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.23 71.53
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 702.68 710.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 205
China Yuan CNY 39.15 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 38.6 39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.72 34.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.24 3.35
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 865.31 874.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.24 62.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.35 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 686.49 694.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 72.58 73.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.2 203.2
Swedish Korona SEK 25.45 25.75
Swiss Franc CHF 286.19 288.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: