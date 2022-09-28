TikToker shot dead as Iran clamps down on anti-hijab protests

08:54 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
TikToker shot dead as Iran clamps down on anti-hijab protests
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
Share

TEHRAN – An Iranian TikTok star was shot dead by security forces in a crackdown on protests, which stemmed following the murder of Mahsa Amini, near Tehran.

The 20-year-old Hadis Najafi was shot six times in Karaj city as she received bullets in the face and neck, reports said, adding that her funeral was held today (Wednesday).

Social media users are paying tribute to Najafi, who shot to fame after her video of preparing to join anti-government protests went viral.

Protests sparked across the Western Asian country after Mahsa Amini died after she was detained by the morality police for violating the Hijab rules. Activists claimed that the 22-year-old woman died due to police torture.

At least 41 people have been killed as Iran has vowed to take decisive action to curb the protests in the country.

On the other hand, pro-government rallies are being conducted in various cities to counter the anti-Hijab protests.

Malala calls for justice for Iranian girl who ... 09:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2022

Protests have broken out in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan PM Shehbaz, Army Chief felicitates Saudi ...
11:51 AM | 28 Sep, 2022
Pakistani FM Bilawal urges US, China to set aside ...
10:26 AM | 28 Sep, 2022
King Salman appoints Crown Prince Mohammed bin ...
10:58 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
China reacts to US remarks about debt relief for ...
09:33 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Taliban respond as Pakistani PM expresses ...
03:00 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
Missing nose piercing found in man's lungs after ...
05:05 PM | 24 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Srha Asghar and husband announce pregnancy
08:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr