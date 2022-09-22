Malala calls for justice for Iranian girl who died in police custody

Protests have broken out in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the “morality police” for allegedly breaking hijab rules.

Celebrities across the world have lashed out at the Iranian authorities over this tragedy.

American supermodel Bella Hadid, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and American singer Halsey took to their Instagram handles to call out the authorities for their barbarities.

Reposted slides of images by photographer Amanda de Cadenet, Hadid captioned the post, “Just wow. Rest in peace, Mahsa Amini. You did not deserve this. Sending blessings to her family and loved ones.”

Youngest Nobel laureate Malala also took to her Instagram story section and wrote, “Whatever a woman chooses to wear, she has the right to decide for herself. As I have said before: If someone forces me to cover my head, I will protest. If someone forces me to remove my scarf, I will protest.” She added, “I am calling for justice for Mahsa Amini.”

American singer Halsey stated, “‘My body, my choice’ is not a monolith reserved for women of the west. Every woman deserves the right to decide if hijab is her path. Or if it is not.”

Halsey said that while local media outlets in Tehran are reporting that Mahsa suffered a heart attack, “her family and activists are certain the death was caused by police brutality.”

The Without Me singer continued, “I am devastated about this news and what it means for the activists erupting across Iran in response to this tragedy.”

Halsey concluded with, “There are two simple concepts at hand: It is the choice of the woman. And no woman deserves to die at the hands of law enforcement for her personal expression of faith or lack thereof. Mahsa Amini had no choice. Not even the choice to live or die. The world is mourning her with great force.”