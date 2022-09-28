Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani gear up for new project

The latest reel-life couple in Lollywood Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani is garnering quite a lot of attention with their upcoming project that is yet to be titled.

The Adhura Milan actress and the Pyar Deewangi Hai actor were reportedly spotted shooting for their latest venture. Fans of both marvelous actors have been hyped up to see their favorites together on screen.

The news of Hashmi and Gilani working together gained many speculations as both actors are cementing their ways into becoming a household name with their dedication and talent.

Netizens were quick to express their joy and boosted Hashmi and Gilani for their upcoming drama serial.

On the work front, Hashmi gained recognition with Ishq Tamasha and is currently seen in Wehem.

On the other hand, Gilani was appreciated for his portrayal of Hamza in Sabaat, and Log Kia Kahengay.