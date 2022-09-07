Kinza Hashmi and Shadab Khan spark dating rumours

The electrifying cricket match between Pakistan and India has given countless topics to netizens however surprisingly dating rumours are also circulating on the internet.

As per the gossip moguls, something is brewing between Lollywood diva Kinza Hashmi and cricket Shadab Khan. The amazing Pakistani bowler is still single and so is the Deewar e Shab actress.

In the past, Shadab used to follow Kinza Hashmi on Instagram. Lately, Kinza’s presence at the stadium has sparked dating rumours. Even Kinza was bombarded with queries from fans when she posted her pictures from match day. However, neither of the two has commented on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Fans have been curious about what's cooking in between the beautiful actress Kinza and Shadab. Here are the comments and speculations regarding the duo.

On the work front, Kinza Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.