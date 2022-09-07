Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her glam look in latest video
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas's stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as the Ehd e Wafa star makes her admirers turn heads with her every move.
The Parey Hut Love actress is winning hearts with her new video and needless to say, Zara's adorable facial expressions are hilarious commentary from the BTS video are on-point.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Zara gave a sneak peek into the immense effort that goes into a no-makeup look. Her makeup artist for the project was makeup maestro Babar Zaheer who took his sweet time while doing the actress's makeup.
On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.
