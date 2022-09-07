Ayesha Zehri becomes first woman deputy commissioner of Balochistan

03:01 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Ayesha Zehri becomes first woman deputy commissioner of Balochistan
Source: Ayesha Zehri (Twitter)
Share

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has promoted a female officer as deputy commissioner for the first time in administrative history of the province.

Engineer Ayesha Zehri, who was recently massively appreciated on social media for her courageous role during flooding situation, has replaced Nasirabad district’s outgoing deputy commissioner Mohammad Hussain, after the Services and General Administration issued a notification regarding her appointment.

Ms Zehri, who earned a degree of electrical engineering from Khuzdar Engineering University, has been served as SDO in Wapda before joining the provincial services after clearing the competition exam in 2017.

As assistant commissioner of Chagai, she conducted multiple raids against criminals and drug smugglers in district and arrested several suspects. Later, she was appointed deputy secretary (irrigation).

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has congratulated Ayesha Zehri on becoming the first woman deputy commissioner.

“Women are an important part of the society and empowering them by using their abilities is one of the priorities of our government,” he wrote on Twitter.

The appointment of the first female officer in the province as a deputy commissioner is an expression of confidence in the abilities of the women, Bizenjor said. 

Ayesha Gul: KP gets its first woman AIG in ... 03:55 PM | 22 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR – A woman police officer, Ayesha Gul, has become the first female to serve as Assistant Inspector ...

More From This Category
Couple killed over 'love marriage' in Islamabad
01:00 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan expresses 'deep regret' over remarks ...
12:14 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan’s bail in section 144 violation case ...
11:32 AM | 7 Sep, 2022
Pakistan cites principle of non-interference ...
12:35 AM | 7 Sep, 2022
Imran defends remarks about army chief's ...
12:25 AM | 7 Sep, 2022
Asia’s first fish library with more than 50,000 ...
11:32 PM | 6 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgiç sizzles in white dress
11:45 AM | 7 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr