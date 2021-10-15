Death toll in Kandahar mosque blasts reaches 32
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
KABUL – At least 33 people died and scores of others were injured after multiple suicide blasts hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar city.

Health official said that the death toll is likely to surge as several wounded persons are in critical condition.  

Reports said that a bomber exploded himself at the main gate of the mosque while two explosions occurred inside the compound.

This is second massive attack targeting worshippers in a week.

Photographs and mobile phone footage shared on social media show several people apparently dead or seriously wounded on the bloody floor of the Shia mosque.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosti of the Taliban government said authorities were collecting details.

The blast took place just days after IS militants targeted a mosque in Kunduz, leaving multiple Shia worshippers dead. The full death toll from that attack has been estimated as high as 80.

