Man creates Guinness World Record for balancing 735 eggs on a hat

Guinness World Records undoubtedly showcases a plethora of unique abilities that people across the globe might have and this time is no exception either.

A West African man Gregory Da Silva has created the world record for holding and balancing 735 eggs on a hat.

Sharing the new record, the Guinness World Record took to their social media handle and posted a video of Gregory balancing the eggs.

As per the Instagram post, he spent nearly three days attaching the eggs onto his hat. Moreover, he created the world record with his balance act on the GWR Special Show for CCTV in China.

Gregory’s act has received over 5.6 lakh views along with more than 60 thousand likes on Instagram.

Earlier, Jack Harris had created a world record by balancing 18 eggs on the back of his hand. His effort to create the world record was supported by his ‘egg coach’ and friend Joe who pushed him to balance three more eggs than the previously held record.