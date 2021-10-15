Man creates Guinness World Record for balancing 735 eggs on a hat
Web Desk
03:50 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Man creates Guinness World Record for balancing 735 eggs on a hat
Share

Guinness World Records undoubtedly showcases a plethora of unique abilities that people across the globe might have and this time is no exception either.

A West African man Gregory Da Silva has created the world record for holding and balancing 735 eggs on a hat.

Sharing the new record, the Guinness World Record took to their social media handle and posted a video of Gregory balancing the eggs. 

As per the Instagram post, he spent nearly three days attaching the eggs onto his hat. Moreover, he created the world record with his balance act on the GWR Special Show for CCTV in China.

Gregory’s act has received over 5.6 lakh views along with more than 60 thousand likes on Instagram. 

Earlier, Jack Harris had created a world record by balancing 18 eggs on the back of his hand. His effort to create the world record was supported by his ‘egg coach’ and friend Joe who pushed him to balance three more eggs than the previously held record.

8-year-old Pakistani boy sets Guinness World ... 05:35 PM | 12 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Jasim Mehsud, an 8-year-old gymnast from northwest Pakistan, has broken the Guinness World Record of ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat expresses love for Jennifer Lopez 
04:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Alizeh Shah's gorgeous bridal shoot wins hearts
03:27 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
YouTuber Hina Mehmood arrested for hacking and ...
02:36 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan's son to stay in jail till Oct 20 ...
11:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
'Aik Hai Nigar' – ISPR’s telefilm featuring ...
08:16 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Ajay Devgn shares heartwarming story about Nusrat ...
06:04 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat expresses love for Jennifer Lopez 
04:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr