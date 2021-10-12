8-year-old Pakistani boy sets Guinness World Record
Share
ISLAMABAD – Jasim Mehsud, an 8-year-old gymnast from northwest Pakistan, has broken the Guinness World Record of the 22 Kip-ups in 30 seconds as he did 27 in the time-limit.
The athlete child has smashed the record, which was first held by a Swedish athlete. He is the student of Pakistan’s 43-time Guinness World Record holder Irfan Mehsud.
Irfan told the media that his five other students have already made history at the international level be achieved the Guinness World Record title in different categories.
He revealed that Jasim broke the record in Dera Ismail Khan on July 2, adding that the passionate athlete aims to become an international martial arts record holder,” he said.
Saudi woman uses water bottle caps to set new ... 11:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
JEDDAH — Khulood Al-Fadli, a school principal in Jeddah, has set a new Guinness World Record by creating the ...
- Pakistan’s top court stops release of TLP chief Saad Rizvi06:13 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- 8-year-old Pakistani boy sets Guinness World Record05:35 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
- Nora Fatehi's new dance video goes viral03:40 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021