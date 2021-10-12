8-year-old Pakistani boy sets Guinness World Record

05:35 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
8-year-old Pakistani boy sets Guinness World Record
Share

ISLAMABAD – Jasim Mehsud, an 8-year-old gymnast from northwest Pakistan, has broken the Guinness World Record of the 22 Kip-ups in 30 seconds as he did 27 in the time-limit.

The athlete child has smashed the record, which was first held by a Swedish athlete. He is the student of Pakistan’s 43-time Guinness World Record holder Irfan Mehsud.

Irfan told the media that his five other students have already made history at the international level be achieved the Guinness World Record title in different categories.

He revealed that Jasim broke the record in Dera Ismail Khan on July 2, adding that the passionate athlete aims to become an international martial arts record holder,” he said.

Saudi woman uses water bottle caps to set new ... 11:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

JEDDAH — Khulood Al-Fadli, a school principal in Jeddah, has set a new Guinness World Record by creating the ...

More From This Category
National T20 Cup Semi-finals: Northern vs Khyber ...
11:26 AM | 12 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup – Northern handed humiliating ...
09:54 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup: Sindh beat Balochistan by five ...
04:58 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
PM Imran slams India's domination in world cricket
03:38 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Here's how much the T20 World Cup winner will ...
10:02 PM | 10 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup, Central Punjab defeat ...
12:45 AM | 11 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Farooq opens up about her relationship with Ali Rehman Khan
05:04 PM | 12 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr