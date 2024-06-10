Search

Time for Surgery: PCB chief hints at big changes in Team after heartbreaking defeat against India

Web Desk
09:27 AM | 10 Jun, 2024
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi called for major changes in Pakistan Team after somber poor performance against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

In a press conference in NYC after the team's heartbreaking defeat, Moshin Naqvi expressed disappointment with the performance, calling it as a clear indication that the team requires major changes.

Naqvi said he believed that minor adjustments might be sufficient, but after the team's dismal performance, its time for substantial changes. He further emphasized that he is aware of the internal dynamics of the team and the factors contributing to its defeat.

He also highlighted Pakistani cricket is currently facing a performance crisis and stated that the primary objective is to enhance the team's performance. He announced plans for a significant overhaul in the team, indicating that new talent from outside the current lineup would be given opportunities in preparation for the Champions Trophy.

PCB chairman emphasized nation's desire to see Pakistani cricket team among the world's best and expressed disappointment over the team's recent performances, stating that such results are not acceptable to the nation.

In T20 World Cup 2024 match against India, Men in Green fell short by six runs in a closely contested match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Despite chasing a target of 120 runs, Pakistan could only manage 113 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

