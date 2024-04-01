Search

World

Israeli strikes on Iran embassy in Damascus kill 8 including IRGC commander

Web Desk
11:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2024
Israel strikes Iranian consulate in Damascus
Source: X

At least eight people were reported dead in Israeli strikes on an Iranian consulate annex in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday.

The Iranian state media reported that a senior commander with the Quds Force of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was among the dead.

Syria’s official news agency SANA said “the Israeli attack targeted the Iranian consulate building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus”.

International media confirmed the building next to the embassy, an annex, had been levelled, in an upscale neighbourhood of Damascus. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed a pile of rubble about two stories high beside a fenced compound. 

Iranian media also reported that the strikes in Damascus completely destroyed the annex building, and that the ambassador was unharmed.

Commenting on the development, British MP George Galloway said, "It is not only Iran who will undoubtedly respond to what just happened in Damascus but Russia too cannot continue to allow such savage violations of the sovereignty of its 50 year ally Syria. Keep an eye on the Golan Heights."

