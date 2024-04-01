Israeli strikes on Iran embassy in Damascus kill 8 including IRGC commander

At least eight people were reported dead in Israeli strikes on an Iranian consulate annex in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday.
The Iranian state media reported that a senior commander with the Quds Force of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, was among the dead.
Syria’s official news agency SANA said “the Israeli attack targeted the Iranian consulate building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus”.
International media confirmed the building next to the embassy, an annex, had been levelled, in an upscale neighbourhood of Damascus. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed a pile of rubble about two stories high beside a fenced compound.
🇸🇾🇮🇷 Scenes showing damage to the Iranian embassy building after the building adjacent to it was targeted, in Damascus— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) April 1, 2024
ETA: The building was part of the consular staff wing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus pic.twitter.com/0VzyzWYUbN
Iranian media also reported that the strikes in Damascus completely destroyed the annex building, and that the ambassador was unharmed.
Commenting on the development, British MP George Galloway said, "It is not only Iran who will undoubtedly respond to what just happened in Damascus but Russia too cannot continue to allow such savage violations of the sovereignty of its 50 year ally Syria. Keep an eye on the Golan Heights."
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.93
|746.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.19
|912.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.67
|729.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
