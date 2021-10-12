Finance Minister Tarin flies to US for key IMF talks

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has left for the US to attend the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Reports said that Tarin, who is leading the Pakistani delegation, will hold policy-level talks with the IMF from October 13 to 15.

During the meeting, the finance minister will brief the global lender about the economic performance of Pakistan.

Pakistan would receive the next installment worth $1 billion from IMF if the talks are successful in the US.

IMF’s programme under $6 billion EFF is stalled since March this year and it can only be revived if both sides found common grounds to move ahead.