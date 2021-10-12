Zahir Shah appointed as NAB deputy chief

07:06 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Zahir Shah appointed as NAB deputy chief
Share

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi had approved the summary of the Ministry of Law and Justice to appoint Zahir Shah as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy chairman.

Shah has replaced his predecessor Hussain Asghar, who stepped down from the post last week.

Zahir Shah has been serving as the Director General Operations NAB before today’s development.

Last week, the federal government gave certain exemptions to public office-holders by promulgating the amended National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 2021.

As per the Ordinance, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal will continue to serve as NAB chief until the appointment of the new chairman.

It further stated that the government could pick Iqbal as a candidate for the new NAB chairman slot.      

NAB disposes of Malam Jabba scam after 3.5 years ... 01:47 PM | 29 Jul, 2021

PESHAWAR – The National Accountability Bureau Wednesday disposed of the Malam Jabba skiing resort land lease case ...

More From This Category
Finance Minister Tarin flies to US for key IMF ...
06:37 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s top court stops release of TLP chief ...
06:13 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
PM Imran vows to finalise ISI chief’s ...
04:00 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Female lawyer shot dead in broad daylight in ...
02:53 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Recruitment of deceased govt officials' children ...
01:11 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
On this day in 1999, former Pakistani PM Nawaz ...
12:39 PM | 12 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Farooq opens up about her relationship with Ali Rehman Khan
05:04 PM | 12 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr