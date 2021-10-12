Zahir Shah appointed as NAB deputy chief

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi had approved the summary of the Ministry of Law and Justice to appoint Zahir Shah as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy chairman.

Shah has replaced his predecessor Hussain Asghar, who stepped down from the post last week.

Zahir Shah has been serving as the Director General Operations NAB before today’s development.

Last week, the federal government gave certain exemptions to public office-holders by promulgating the amended National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 2021.

As per the Ordinance, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal will continue to serve as NAB chief until the appointment of the new chairman.

It further stated that the government could pick Iqbal as a candidate for the new NAB chairman slot.