Iran’s chief of armed forces arrives in Pakistan for key meetings

08:50 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Iran’s chief of armed forces arrives in Pakistan for key meetings
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan on a crucial tour amid a developing situation in Afghanistan.

The Iranian general is accompanied by a high-ranking military and security delegation that landed at Noorkhan Airport in Rawalpindi, where they were welcomed by Pakistani military officials.

Gen Bagheri will hold meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and some other Pakistani military officials during his visit to Pakistan.

The members of the Iranian delegation will visit Karachi and Pakistan’s eastern border.

The visit of the Iranian military delegation marks a new stage in strengthening the military, defense and security relations between the two neighbouring countries, said Iranian media.

Iran holds border war games amid rising tensions ... 10:16 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

DUBAI — Amid the rising tensions with Azerbaijan, Iran on Friday started military exercises near its tense ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa witnesses commissioning of Chinese ...
09:36 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Zahir Shah appointed as NAB deputy chief
07:06 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Finance Minister Tarin flies to US for key IMF ...
06:37 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s top court stops release of TLP chief ...
06:13 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
PM Imran vows to finalise ISI chief’s ...
04:00 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
Female lawyer shot dead in broad daylight in ...
02:53 PM | 12 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Farooq opens up about her relationship with Ali Rehman Khan
05:04 PM | 12 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr