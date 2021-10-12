Central Punjab defeat Sindh in 2nd semifinal of National T20 Cup
Share
LAHORE – Central Punjab Tuesday defeated Sindh by seven wickets in the second semifinal of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Ahmed Shehzad (49) and Kamran Akmal (51) remained the top scorers who guided Central Punjab to seal victory and quality for the final match.
Back-to-back boundaries.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 12, 2021
Quality stuff by @KamiAkmal23 👏#CPvSINDH Live: https://t.co/L0oB4ayCxd#KhelTouHoRahaHai | #NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/IxuWgMY52W
The final match will be played between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Earlier in the day, Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl first. The bowling line of the winning team also displayed impressive performance.
Qasim Akram took three wickets while Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar claimed two wickets each, restring Sindh to 141.
Earlier in the day, a steady half-century from Sahibzada Farhan helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to qualify for final after defeating Northern in the first semi-final. KP will defend their title in the final on Wednesday.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeat Northern to book place ... 06:50 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – A steady half-century from Sahibzada Farhan and a destructive 45 not out – at a staggering strike ...
- Central Punjab defeat Sindh in 2nd semifinal of National T20 Cup09:55 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- COAS Bajwa witnesses commissioning of Chinese origin VT-4 Tank in ...09:36 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Iran’s chief of armed forces arrives in Pakistan for key meetings08:50 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- India’s Adani Ports announces to stop handling cargo from Iran, ...07:26 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Zahir Shah appointed as NAB deputy chief07:06 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hira Khan reveals her casting couch experience04:40 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out the racist culture in Bollywood04:10 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Nora Fatehi's new dance video goes viral03:40 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021