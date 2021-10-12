PM Imran wanted Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as ISI DG, says SAPM Amir Dogar
Web Desk
10:45 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
PM Imran wanted Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as ISI DG, says SAPM Amir Dogar
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) due to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Amir Dogar said on Tuesday.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the premier wanted Faiz to serve for some more months, he said.

During today’s cabinet meeting, the premier noted that Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, who had been named as new spy chief, was also a professional soldier.

Dogar said that three to five names would be recommended to the prime minister and he would pick one of them for ISI DG's office.

The prime minister has said he has no egoistical issues when it comes to appointment of officers.

The premier, according to Dogar, told the cabinet that he had cordial relations with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. 

