Issue of ISI chief’s appointment will be resolved 'amicably', says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he is hopeful that the issue involving appointment of the new intelligence chief will be resolved 'amicably'.

Quoting sources, the local media said the premier consulted the cabinet members on the issue on Tuesday after his meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday night.

Khan told the cabinet members not to issue out-of-context statements on the issue. He told his ministers that the government and the armed forces were 'on the same page' and the issue would be resolved soon 'in a cordial manner'.

The delay in notifying the new director general of the ISI was being discussed in the media for the last couple of days.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry commented on the issue today, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a long meeting last night about the legal procedure for the appointment of the new director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Speaking to the media after the meeting of the federal cabinet, the PTI minister said all constitutional and legal requirements for the appointment would be met.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed uncharacteristically refused to comment on the matter during a presser, saying that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was authorised to speak on civil-military issues. He however denied any tussle between the two sides.