Sher Afzal Marwat returns to PTI after meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sher Afzal Marwat has announced his return to the party after meeting with imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Marwat said he met Imran Khan after a three-month gap. He mentioned that Khan warmly welcomed him and discussed various issues during their conversation.

Marwat also shared that he has been assigned the responsibility of organizing a public gathering on August 22, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan present to witness Khan’s directive regarding the event.

Expressing his gratitude to Khan, Marwat announced that he was reconciling with the party and apologized for any past remarks made against party leaders. He assured that he would now focus on organizing peaceful public gatherings and avoid any involvement in violent protests.

This development comes after PTI, in a notification endorsed by PTI Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi, announced the suspension of Sher Afzal Marwat’s party membership. However, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan dismissed the notification as “fake,” stating that it was not possible.

The PTI leadership had been divided over the decision to suspend Marwat’s basic party membership. The notification suggested that if Marwat was honorable, he should resign from his National Assembly seat, which he won as a PTI candidate, and seek re-election.

It’s worth noting that Marwat had received a show-cause notice on May 11 for violating the party’s code of conduct and policy. The notice, issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, as they were considered damaging to the party’s reputation.