Pakistan to sign $2 billion deal with Sweden-based global shipping giant this month

Pakistan's Maritime Affairs Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh is scheduled to visit Denmark this month to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Denmark-based global shipping giant AP Moller–Maersk (Maersk).

This development follows the visit of Maersk CEO Keith Svendsen to Pakistan, where he met with senior officials to explore opportunities in the country’s maritime sector. Maersk is set to invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s port and transport infrastructure over the next two years, as reported by Radio Pakistan.

"This investment will significantly contribute to infrastructure development and economic growth," the report stated.

Minister Sheikh highlighted Karachi's substantial export potential, emphasizing that his ministry is creating a supportive environment for the business community.

Maersk has become a leading provider of logistics and supply chain services in Pakistan, holding approximately 20 percent of the market share in the country’s containerized import-export activities, according to Pakistan’s information ministry.

Earlier this year, the Danish shipping company announced the establishment of new smart logistics and warehouse facilities in China, Norway, and Pakistan.

In addition to this, Pakistan has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, which is investing around $395 million to develop a container and cargo terminal under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

