Pakistan to sign $2 billion deal with Sweden-based global shipping giant this month

Pakistan's Maritime Affairs Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh is scheduled to visit Denmark this month to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Denmark-based global shipping giant AP Moller–Maersk (Maersk).
This development follows the visit of Maersk CEO Keith Svendsen to Pakistan, where he met with senior officials to explore opportunities in the country’s maritime sector. Maersk is set to invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s port and transport infrastructure over the next two years, as reported by Radio Pakistan.
"This investment will significantly contribute to infrastructure development and economic growth," the report stated.
Minister Sheikh highlighted Karachi's substantial export potential, emphasizing that his ministry is creating a supportive environment for the business community.
Maersk has become a leading provider of logistics and supply chain services in Pakistan, holding approximately 20 percent of the market share in the country’s containerized import-export activities, according to Pakistan’s information ministry.
Earlier this year, the Danish shipping company announced the establishment of new smart logistics and warehouse facilities in China, Norway, and Pakistan.
In addition to this, Pakistan has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, which is investing around $395 million to develop a container and cargo terminal under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.