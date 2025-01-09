Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Honda Pridor 100cc latest price, one-year installment plan for Jan 2025

LAHORE – Honda Pridor 100cc is a reasonable choice for those  who like comfortable ride and classic looks.

The motorbike offers impressive blend of fuel efficient engine, aerodynamic design and performance. It is equipped with 100cc overhead camshaft engine and great suspension, it offers a comfortable ride even on bumpy roads and goes smooth like air on carpeted roads.

It features masked headlight, big indicators, and modern wrapped muffler look further completes its aesthetics. It gives an impeccable ride when it comes to durability and reliable.

Pridor is also among the top choices due to its resale value, easy parts availability and low cost maintenance.

Honda Pridor Colour

The 100cc Pridor is available in three colour – Red, Black and Blue.

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

As of January 2025, the price of Honda Pridor stands at Rs208,900 without any change.

One-Year Installment Plan for Honda Pridor by Meezan Bank

Meezan Apni Bike offers financing that works on the Shariah-compliant mode of Musawammah. Under this scheme, the Bank purchases the vehicle from the market and sells it to the customer, on mutually agreed easy monthly installments, payable over the selected tenure of the facility.

The unofficial installment plan has designed with 30% advance payment. Under the plan the buyers will Rs64,470 in wake of advance payment while per month installment will Rs12,186 for the period of one year.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

