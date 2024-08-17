Search

PakistanWeather

Punjab to install early warning system to manage flood in hill torrents

Web Desk
09:58 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
flood in hill torrents in DG Khan
Source: File photo

The Punjab provincial administration has allocated Rs18 million ($64,800) to install an early warning system in Dera Ghazi Khan and to reinforce embankments against hill torrents, according to an official statement released on Saturday. This decision comes as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) forecasts more monsoon rains across the country in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The summer monsoon season, spanning from July to September, is crucial for millions of farmers and food security. However, scientists warn that climate change is intensifying these monsoons, leading to increased risks of landslides, floods, and long-term crop damage.

Two years ago, severe rains caused flash floods in many parts of Pakistan, resulting in over 1,700 deaths and causing more than $30 billion in losses. This monsoon season has already claimed at least 180 lives nationwide, with authorities issuing daily weather alerts.

“There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain across the country in the next 24-48 hours,” the NDMA said in a statement. “Heavy rains in Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal, could lead to urban flooding.”

The NDMA also warned of a medium to high-level flood wave expected in the Chenab River, which may cause flooding in local streams and rivers. Additionally, the districts of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Multan in southern Punjab face the possibility of rain and urban flooding. The agency also highlighted the risk of hill torrents in the Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts, as well as heavy rains in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, which could lead to localized flooding.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has announced the decision to install an early warning system in Dera Ghazi Khan.

"Rs18 million have been allocated for the installation of an early warning system in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, and for strengthening embankments and protective barriers," stated Irfan Ali Kathia, a senior PDMA official.

Of the total amount, Rs7 million has been earmarked specifically for the early warning system, while Rs11 million will go towards the strengthening, construction, and repair of embankments and protective barriers. Kathia emphasized that these measures are intended to protect nearby settlements and residents from flood risks.

"The early warning system will be crucial in managing flood risks in hill torrents," Kathia explained. "Communication towers will be installed in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan."

"The goal of these initiatives is to mitigate damage from flood waves in the hill torrents," he added. "All available resources will be utilized to ensure the safety of citizens."

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:58 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Punjab to install early warning system to manage flood in hill ...

09:29 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to sign $2 billion deal with Sweden-based global shipping ...

08:59 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Sher Afzal Marwat returns to PTI after meeting with Imran Khan in ...

07:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Severe flooding hits Punjab after India releases water without warning

07:26 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Roti price increased by Rs5 to Rs20

06:26 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

ANF’s sniffer dog shot dead by CAA shooter at Karachi airport

Most viewed

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

07:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:58 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Punjab to install early warning system to manage flood in hill torrents

Gold & Silver

05:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: