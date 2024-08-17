Punjab to install early warning system to manage flood in hill torrents

The Punjab provincial administration has allocated Rs18 million ($64,800) to install an early warning system in Dera Ghazi Khan and to reinforce embankments against hill torrents, according to an official statement released on Saturday. This decision comes as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) forecasts more monsoon rains across the country in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The summer monsoon season, spanning from July to September, is crucial for millions of farmers and food security. However, scientists warn that climate change is intensifying these monsoons, leading to increased risks of landslides, floods, and long-term crop damage.

Two years ago, severe rains caused flash floods in many parts of Pakistan, resulting in over 1,700 deaths and causing more than $30 billion in losses. This monsoon season has already claimed at least 180 lives nationwide, with authorities issuing daily weather alerts.

“There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain across the country in the next 24-48 hours,” the NDMA said in a statement. “Heavy rains in Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal, could lead to urban flooding.”

The NDMA also warned of a medium to high-level flood wave expected in the Chenab River, which may cause flooding in local streams and rivers. Additionally, the districts of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Multan in southern Punjab face the possibility of rain and urban flooding. The agency also highlighted the risk of hill torrents in the Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts, as well as heavy rains in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, which could lead to localized flooding.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has announced the decision to install an early warning system in Dera Ghazi Khan.

"Rs18 million have been allocated for the installation of an early warning system in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, and for strengthening embankments and protective barriers," stated Irfan Ali Kathia, a senior PDMA official.

Of the total amount, Rs7 million has been earmarked specifically for the early warning system, while Rs11 million will go towards the strengthening, construction, and repair of embankments and protective barriers. Kathia emphasized that these measures are intended to protect nearby settlements and residents from flood risks.

"The early warning system will be crucial in managing flood risks in hill torrents," Kathia explained. "Communication towers will be installed in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan."

"The goal of these initiatives is to mitigate damage from flood waves in the hill torrents," he added. "All available resources will be utilized to ensure the safety of citizens."