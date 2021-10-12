Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out the racist culture in Bollywood

A fan and critics’ favourite, Bollywood's Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with his charismatic performances.

Time and again the 47-year-old star has established the potential to breathe life in every character that he plays.

In his recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Gangs of Wasseypur star spoke about the issues prevalent in the industry. He maintained that racism is a bigger problem than nepotism in Bollywood.

The Sacred Games star praised his Serious Men co-star Indira Tiwari and hoped that she gets similar recognition in the future.

“Sudhir Mishra has immense knowledge about cinema, and his thought process is very practical. He cast her as the heroine, and I can guarantee you that there is so much racism in our industry, I will be very happy if she is cast as the lead again. Sudhir Mishra did it, but what about the head honchos in charge? More than nepotism, we have a racism problem.”

He continued, “I fought against it for many years, and I hope that dark-skinned actresses are made heroines; it's very important. I'm not even talking about skin colour; there is a bias that exists in the industry which needs to end for better films to be made"

"I was rejected for many years only because I'm short and I look a certain way, although I can't complain now. But there are so many other great actors who fall prey to this kind of bias.” he concluded.