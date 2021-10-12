Celebrity deaths in 2021

The year 2021 has undoubtedly been sobering as we bid farewell to some famous faces from the world of entertainment.

Moreover, it has proved to be a tumultuous time for celebrity deaths. Here is a list of celebrities that left the world in 2021:

Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7. He was 98. The news of his demise was confirmed through his Twitter handle. The cinematic legend was a man par excellence who proved his mettle in comedies, dramas, romance and many more. With an impressive career spanning over five decades, Kumar's towering brilliance continues to be an inspiration for future artists.

Lary King

Legendary broadcaster Larry King died on Jan. 23 at the age of 87.The former CNN star hosted over 50,000 interviews. He was famous for his long-form sitdowns with the biggest celebrities and newsmakers.

Robert Downey Sr.

The father of Robert Downey Jr. left the world at the age of 85. The actor had been battling Parkinson’s disease for more than 5 years. He was known for having written and directed the 1969 underground film Putney Swope. His son called his father a “true maverick” who remained “remarkably optimistic” in his tribute.

DMX

American Rapper DMX died on April 9 at the age of 50. He had suffered a drug overdose earlier in the month that left him in a “vegetative state.” He began rapping in the early 1990s and released his debut album, "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot," in 1998.

Prince Philip

Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99. He “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced at the time. The longest-serving royal consort in British history was married to the Queen for 73 years and was the father to the royal heir Prince Charles.

Christopher Plummer

Legendary Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer died on Feburaray 5 at age 91. The Canadian actor had an impressive career that spanned seven decades. The Oscar-winning actor starred in movies including “Beginners,” “All the Money in the World” and “Knives Out.

Song Yoo Jung

South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung's death at age 26 has left fans of the K-drama actress dismayed and shocked. She started as a brand model for cosmetics and later began her career in the industry. She debuted in the 2013 MBC drama "Golden Rainbow".

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla left his massive fan following heartbroken as he died at the age of 40. The actor was at the peak of his career when the news about his sudden demise shocked the internet.