Mehwish Hayat overwhelmed by the love for Ms Marvel's Aisha

Mehwish Hayat has been grateful for the overwhelming love and compliments she has been receiving from her fans and international audience for her character Aisha.

The Punjab Nahi Jaunga actress made her Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old has acknowledged all the love and called the show the result of “true team work”.

"I am truly overwhelmed by the love I am getting for ‘Aisha’ from around the world," Hayat penned in a lengthy note for the Ms. Marvel team. "But bringing a project such as Ms. Marvel to the screen is the result of true teamwork."

"Sharmeen Obaid wonderfully portrayed such a critical part of our history ie partition with authenticity and sheer accuracy. Jules Oloughlin - our DOP who lit each and every frame with such love that each frame looks like a work of art," the actor said. "Bisha K Ali - who created the tv series."

"Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso and Louis for championing this project and leading the way for the industry by showing how diversity and representation should be done - both in front and behind the camera."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

"But above all, I have nothing but respect for Sana Amanat who first came up with the idea of a Muslim superhero and devoted so much of the past few years getting it from the pages of the comic books to the screen. I applaud her persistence and fortitude - I only too well know the heartaches of getting pet projects greenlit. Your hard work has paid off through Ms. Marvel, all girls - not just brown or Muslim - can now seek and acknowledge the superhero in all of us. Thank you for letting me be a part of this."

"Iman Vellani you were a joy to work with. Nimra Bucha - sister you were brilliant as Najma and of course, Fawad Khan, whose sensitive performance as Hassan was amazing and helped bring the best out of me," the Load Wedding star penned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Hayat's latest film London Nahi Jaunga has been directed by Nadeem Baig, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed and is behind some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

In the latest film, Saeed’s character Jamal goes to London to chase after Mehwish's character in the film to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride.