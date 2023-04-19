Pakistan witnesses current account surplus for the first time in over two years

ISLAMABAD – The current account remained in surplus with $654 million during March 2023 for the first time in over two years due to import restricts and surge in remittance ahead of Eidul Fitr.
The data released by the State Bank of Pakistan showed that the current account posted surplus for the first time since November 2020.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also shared the development on Twitter as the South Asian country is scrambling to restore the loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Latest Update:— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 19, 2023
Current Account Surplus (CAS) of $654 million recorded for March 2023
In February 2023 it was Current Account Deficit (CAD) of $36 million
Cumulative Numbers:
CAD stands at $3.4 billion for July-March FY23 against CAD of $13.0 billion for July-March FY22.
He said the current account deficit (CAD) was stood at $36 million February 2023.
However, the cumulative situation has painted bleak picture of the national economy as it showed that the current account deficit widened by 74.1 per cent during first nine months (July-March) of the running fiscal year 2022-23.
The Minister said “CAD stands at 3.4 billion dollars July-March for fiscal year 2023 against CAD of 13.0 billion dollars for July-March FY22”.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
