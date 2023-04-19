Pakistan delivers first batch of 'Super Mushshak' planes to Iraq

ISLAMABAD – In a major development, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex has delivered the first batch of indigenously built Super Mushshak trainer aircrafts to Iran.
The trainer planes were handed over to the Iraqi Air Forces during a ceremony held at an airport in Iraq. The development was shared by Pakistan Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan on his verified Twitter account.
“This successful deal highlights Pakistan's advanced aviation capabilities and strengthens the bond between Pakistan and Iraq,” he wrote.
Congratulations to Pakistan Aeronautical Complex on the delivery of the first batch of Super Mushshak trainer aircrafts to the Iraqi Air Force. This successful deal highlights Pakistan's advanced aviation capabilities and strengthens the bond between Pakistan and Iraq.
In 2014, Pakistan signed a key agreement with Iraq for the supply of trainer aircraft.
The contract of sales of Super Mushshak Aircraft to Iraq was signed by the the heads of the Iraqi Air Forces and chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra.
In May 2017, Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding with Pakistani for buying 52 Pakistani training planes.
The Super Mushshak is an advanced variant of the Mushshak basic trainer (MFI-17 Mushshak) and is produced at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex.
The aircraft has a service ceiling of 22,000 feet, and a maximum speed of 268km/h. Range of the aircraft is reported at 814 kilometres.
The aircraft is already in service with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and South Africa, Nigeria and Qatar.
Basic flight training is provided on the aircraft for aspiring pilots.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
