Pakistan delivers first batch of 'Super Mushshak' planes to Iraq

ISLAMABAD – In a major development, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex has delivered the first batch of indigenously built Super Mushshak trainer aircrafts to Iran.

The trainer planes were handed over to the Iraqi Air Forces during a ceremony held at an airport in Iraq. The development was shared by Pakistan Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan on his verified Twitter account.

“This successful deal highlights Pakistan's advanced aviation capabilities and strengthens the bond between Pakistan and Iraq,” he wrote.

Congratulations to Pakistan Aeronautical Complex on the delivery of the first batch of Super Mushshak trainer aircrafts to the Iraqi Air Force. This successful deal highlights Pakistan's advanced aviation capabilities and strengthens the bond between Pakistan and Iraq. #PAC… pic.twitter.com/V04U98Z0T3 — Sajjad Haider Khan, Ambassador of 🇵🇰 to Belarus (@kachosajjadFSP) April 19, 2023

In 2014, Pakistan signed a key agreement with Iraq for the supply of trainer aircraft.

The contract of sales of Super Mushshak Aircraft to Iraq was signed by the the heads of the Iraqi Air Forces and chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra.

In May 2017, Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding with Pakistani for buying 52 Pakistani training planes.

The Super Mushshak is an advanced variant of the Mushshak basic trainer (MFI-17 Mushshak) and is produced at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex.

The aircraft has a service ceiling of 22,000 feet, and a maximum speed of 268km/h. Range of the aircraft is reported at 814 kilometres.

The aircraft is already in service with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and South Africa, Nigeria and Qatar.

Basic flight training is provided on the aircraft for aspiring pilots.