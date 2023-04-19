Search

Pakistan

Pakistan delivers first batch of 'Super Mushshak' planes to Iraq

08:41 PM | 19 Apr, 2023
Pakistan delivers first batch of 'Super Mushshak' planes to Iraq
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – In a major development, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex has delivered the first batch of indigenously built Super Mushshak trainer aircrafts to Iran. 

The trainer planes were handed over to the Iraqi Air Forces during a ceremony held at an airport in Iraq. The development was shared by Pakistan Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan on his verified Twitter account. 

“This successful deal highlights Pakistan's advanced aviation capabilities and strengthens the bond between Pakistan and Iraq,” he wrote.

In 2014, Pakistan signed a key agreement with Iraq for the supply of trainer aircraft.

The contract of sales of Super Mushshak Aircraft to Iraq was signed by the the heads of the Iraqi Air Forces and chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra.

In May 2017, Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding with Pakistani for buying 52 Pakistani training planes.

The Super Mushshak is an advanced variant of the Mushshak basic trainer (MFI-17 Mushshak) and is produced at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex.

The aircraft has a service ceiling of 22,000 feet, and a maximum speed of 268km/h. Range of the aircraft is reported at 814 kilometres.

The aircraft is already in service with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and South Africa, Nigeria and Qatar.

Basic flight training is provided on the aircraft for aspiring pilots.

Turkey to buy 52 Super Mushshak aircraft from Pakistan

Pakistan

Pakistan witnesses current account surplus for the first time in over two years

07:29 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Kenyan authorities decide against cooperating with Pakistan in kiiling of Arshad Sharif

01:05 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Chinese engineer denies blasphemy, sent to jail in Pakistan

04:40 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Pakistan court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for ex-army officer Adil Raja

02:45 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations after KP landslide kills two, buries over 2 dozen trucks

11:32 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Pakistan's top diplomat returns to Kabul months after surviving assassination bid

09:38 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Easy access to exceptional customer support: A comprehensive guide to ...

09:33 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –19th April 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: