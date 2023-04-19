Search

PakistanTop News

President Alvi again refuses assent to bill clipping CJP powers

09:30 PM | 19 Apr, 2023
President Alvi again refuses assent to bill clipping CJP powers
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday once again returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which aims at clipping the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan, unsigned.

In a statement, the president said the bill is sub-judice before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, therefore, it is not appropriate to proceed with it.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday barred the implementation of the controversial judicial reforms bill till further orders, besides issuing notices to the federal government, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan and others in the case.

“The moment that the Bill receives the assent of the President or (as the case may be) it is deemed that such assent has been given, then from that very moment onwards and till further orders, the Act that comes into being shall not have, take or be given any effect nor be acted upon in any manner,” reads the SC’s April 13 order as the case was adjourned till May 2.

On April 10, the joint sitting of the Parliament passed the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023 that aims at curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan.           

The government is of the view that the bill will become a law in ten days of sailing through the parliament despite it is not signed by the president. 

Pakistan parliament approves bill to clip top judge's powers after President Alvi refuses assent

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

DG ISI, other officials brief CJP Bandial, SC judges about security situation: report

09:21 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi arrested in Karachi

06:00 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

National Assembly approves bill empowering SC to review judgments in suo motu cases

07:53 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

NA Committee on Finance turns down bill to release elections funds

12:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

SC stays bill curtailing CJP powers till further orders

12:05 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Ruling alliance rejects Supreme Court’s larger bench hearing Procedure and Practice Bill

09:42 AM | 13 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Easy access to exceptional customer support: A comprehensive guide to ...

09:33 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –19th April 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: