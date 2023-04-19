PM Shehbaz orders impounding of illegal luxury vehicles

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to immediately impound all the luxury vehicles being used illegally in the country despite the expiry of their permission limit granted under Carnet-de-Passage limit.

A Carnet-de-Passage is an international agreement between two countries that allows the temporary importation of a car without having to pay the custom duties.

The premier issued the directives while chairing a special meeting and ordered the formation of an inquiry committee to take strict action against the officials involved in misuse of the scheme.

He also directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to compile the data of such vehicles which have completed their allowed limit under the scheme, state broadcaster reported.