Accountability court barred from action against ex-NAB chief Javed Iqbal in Tayyaba Gul case

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Wednesday barred an accountability court and others from proceeding in a case filed by Tayyaba Gul against former National Accountability Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal and other officers.

A two-member bench headed by LHC’s Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti heard the petition filed by the former NAB chief and 20 other officials.

Javed Iqbal’s lawyer Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said Tayyaba Gul had filed baseless cases against the ex-NAB chairman, DG NAB and other officers, adding that the accountability court in Lahore and other forums were conducting illegal proceedings against his client.

He pleaded the court to issue a stay order on proceedings being conducted in this regard. Later, the LHC bench stopped the NAB court, police and other relevant departments from action against Iqbal.

It has also issued notices to Tayyaba Gull and others in the case.

It is recalled that Gul had alleged former NAB head of harassment. Calling former NAB chief ‘morally sick’, she had also claimed to have all video and audio recordings against him.