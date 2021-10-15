Mehwish Hayat expresses love for Jennifer Lopez 

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan. The bold and beautiful diva is a super-talented actress and enjoys a massive fan following.

Blessed with a gorgeous face, the Dillagi star has an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps her fans hooked.

This time around, the 33-year-old shared an excerpt from Jennifer Lopez's latest interview and expressed her adoration for the global icon.

"LOVE THIS WOMAN!," she wrote and advised her fans "always be yourself".

On the other hand, J.Lo got candid in her recent interview and said, "Sometimes my big dreams and ambitions made the people around me nervous. People would say, 'You are a dancer, you can't be an actress..."

"You are an artist. You won't be taken seriously as a businesswoman ."The more they said I couldn't the more I knew that I had to.", she added.

Ben and Lopez, the glamorous couple which is popularly known as "Bennifer" recently rekindled their romance after almost 20 years. The duo has been making headlines ever since.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.