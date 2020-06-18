Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in upcoming movie

Sheherbano Syed
12:52 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Twilight star Kristen Stewart is al set to play Princess Diana in an upcoming Pablo Larraín film, Spencer, reported Variety.

Set in the early ‘90s, the film centres around a critical weekend when Princess Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working out.

Diana Spencer, one of the most famous women in history, married Prince Charles in 1981. They parted ways in 1992 and officially called it quits in 1996. She passed away in a car crash in Paris the following year.

Steven Knight-scripted film will reportedly kick off production in early 2021.

"Kristin is one of the great actors around today," Pablo shared with Deadline. "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristin can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."

He continued, "The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see. I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

Stewart rose to fame after starring in the five-film “Twilight” franchise.

