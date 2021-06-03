Hania Aamir pens an adorable birthday wish for 'baby brother'
Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir shares a close bond with the Wajahat clan and has become a constant part of gatherings at Chhalawa director Wajahat Rauf’s house.
Apart from Hania forming an adoration for director Shazia Wajahat, she is also spotted hanging out with Aashir and Nayel Wajahat.
Recently, the DilRuba star posted a birthday wish for the youngest Wajahat with adorable pictures. Keeping her caption short and sweet, Hania claimed Nayel as her baby brother and penned the sweetest wish.
"Happy birthday baby brother! I love you", she captioned.
Rauf's son Nayel celebrated his birthday with close friends and family and Shazia posted some pictures from the celebration.
"Happy 16th Birthday to the one who keeps us all grounded..the most talented and the star of the family @nayelwajahat..Keep shining and smiling always and keep surprising us every other day with your so many hidden talents MashAllah..Love you meray pyaray Nayeli"
Earlier, Dananeer revealed that Hania Amir has a special place in her heart, “This was the first time we met. It was on the shoot of her upcoming film. And we instantly hit it off. Now I can’t imagine my life without her!”
