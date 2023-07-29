Dubai to unveil first-ever wax figure of Benazir Bhutto at Madame Tussauds

A wax figure of the late former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto, will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Dubai tomorrow.

The historic event will be graced by her son and Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with other dignitaries and diplomats.

Benazir Bhutto, a two-time former Prime Minister and the chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party holds an iconic status in Pakistan's political history. Tragically, she was assassinated during an election campaign on December 27, 2007, in Rawalpindi at the age of 54.

This unveiling marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever wax figure of a Pakistani personality at Madame Tussauds. The tribute will immortalize the legacy of Benazir Bhutto, symbolizing her enduring impact on the world stage.

During his official visit to the UAE on the same day, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will engage in crucial meetings with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the UAE. The discussions will encompass various facets of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, emphasizing their commitment to strengthen fraternal ties and deepen mutually rewarding economic cooperation.

The visit will also offer an opportunity for the Foreign Minister to extend condolences to the UAE leadership on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, the brother of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

This event highlights Pakistan's robust engagement with the UAE and the strong bond shared between the two nations. The unveiling of Benazir Bhutto's wax figure is not just a tribute to her memory but also a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.