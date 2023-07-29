Anmol Baloch gets candid about marriage and future plans

Lollywood diva Anmol Baloch has recently opened up about her stance on marriage, revealing that her parents have been approached by numerous potential suitors from their village in Kashmore district, northern Sindh. However, she firmly refuses every proposal.

In an interview, she expressed that she still considers herself too young for marriage and firmly believes that she is not ready for such a commitment. Despite the constant pressure from her relatives and cousins who send suitors her way, she remains resolute in her decision to decline these proposals.

One of the reasons behind her refusal is her desire not to return to the village after getting married. Anmol wants to pursue her career and dreams independently, and she believes that settling in the village would hinder her professional aspirations. Therefore, she maintains her distance from cousin relationships to avoid any potential conflicts.

When it comes to the timing of marriage, Anmol remains uncertain. She asserted that she cannot provide a specific timeframe, as it might happen in the next two years or even ten years from now. For her, the decision to get married is a personal matter, and she will take her time before committing to such a significant life event.

Baloch also emphasized that her reluctance towards marriage is not a reflection of her feelings towards men. She believes that the majority of men are good-hearted individuals. However, she is currently focused on her career and personal growth, and marriage is not a priority for her at this moment.

On the work front, Baloch was recently seen in Qurbatein, Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi, Noor, Bisaat, Aik Sitam Aur, and Siyani.