Anmol Baloch radiates elegance on 31st birthday

Noor Fatima 01:14 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
Source: Anmol Baloch (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani showbiz fraternity's accomplished actress Anmol Baloch on her birthday.

The Qurbatein famed diva has been ruling the hearts of millions of people and also the drama industry in Pakistani owing to her charisma and acting prowess. Baloch has shown her fondness and passion in her drama serials and accumulated a huge fanbase of diehard fans. The model-turned-actress treated her fans on her birthday with scintillating pictures that left netizens oozing love for the Aik Larki Aam Si actress. 

For starters, Baloch turned 31 this year. To celebrate her birthday, the Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi actress shared videos and pictures of her birthday celebrations on Instagram. The post featured a bunch of pictures of Baloch celebrating her birthday with different people on different occasions.

Clad in a beautiful dark blue colored shalwar kameez and minimal makeup, the diva posed for the camera. In another video, the gorgeous diva blew candles off of a custom-made cake of orange and pink roses. blowing the candles on the cakes.

The Bedardi Saiyaan diva also shared a short video of herself celebrating her birthday on a set of a project. 

On the work front, Baloch was recently seen in Qurbatein, Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi, Noor, Bisaat, Aik Sitam Aur, and Siyani.

