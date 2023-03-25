Inside Sana Javed's star studded birthday bash

Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming actor Sana Javed on her birthday.

The Khaani star, who is undeniably a force to be reckoned with, and her foray into the local drama industry – which proved that she is a performer at heart, is an avid internet as the Pakistani star keeps her fans updated.

Javed took to her Instagram story to share a special moment from her birthday celebration. She reshared a clip in which she can be seen surrounded by fellow celebrities, including Ushna Shah, her husband Hamza Amin, Ijaz Aslam, Shahista Lodhi, Adnan Siddique, and Shoaib Malik.

The clip showed Sana cutting her birthday cake, surrounded by her close friends, who cheered and sang for her. The gathering of these popular celebrities made Sana's birthday bash a star-studded affair. The Ruswai star looked absolutely stunning at her birthday bash, as she was dressed in a traditional silvery white attire that perfectly complemented her complexion. She paired the outfit with luscious waves, which cascaded down her shoulders, and a soft glam makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty. The entire ensemble gave her an elegant and sophisticated look that was truly befitting of the occasion.

Many celebrities also wished her on their Instagram stories including Shoaib Malik, Imran Abbas, Sana Shahnawaz and Muniba Mazari.

On the work front, She is known for her striking appearance in several hit serials including Romeo Weds Heer, Ruswai, Khaani, Aye Musht-e-Khaak, and Kala Doriya.