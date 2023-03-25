Inside Sana Javed's star studded birthday bash

Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming actor Sana Javed on her birthday.
The Khaani star, who is undeniably a force to be reckoned with, and her foray into the local drama industry – which proved that she is a performer at heart, is an avid internet as the Pakistani star keeps her fans updated.
Javed took to her Instagram story to share a special moment from her birthday celebration. She reshared a clip in which she can be seen surrounded by fellow celebrities, including Ushna Shah, her husband Hamza Amin, Ijaz Aslam, Shahista Lodhi, Adnan Siddique, and Shoaib Malik.
The clip showed Sana cutting her birthday cake, surrounded by her close friends, who cheered and sang for her. The gathering of these popular celebrities made Sana's birthday bash a star-studded affair. The Ruswai star looked absolutely stunning at her birthday bash, as she was dressed in a traditional silvery white attire that perfectly complemented her complexion. She paired the outfit with luscious waves, which cascaded down her shoulders, and a soft glam makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty. The entire ensemble gave her an elegant and sophisticated look that was truly befitting of the occasion.
Many celebrities also wished her on their Instagram stories including Shoaib Malik, Imran Abbas, Sana Shahnawaz and Muniba Mazari.
On the work front, She is known for her striking appearance in several hit serials including Romeo Weds Heer, Ruswai, Khaani, Aye Musht-e-Khaak, and Kala Doriya.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
