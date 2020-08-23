PBM decides to provide assistive devices, artificial limbs
09:29 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has decided to provide assistive devices and artificial limbs to disable and special persons.
The devices and artificial limbs will be provided to the people who are paralyzed by birth or have become disabled as a result of sad episodes of terrorism, accidents or natural disasters.
Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi has said that following the vision of present government, PBM is determined to serve the persons with disabilities in a better way so as to create convenience and ease for the persons.
