LHC directs to ensure ban on burning of crops in Punjab to control smog

10:28 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
LAHORE – In its move to control smog for the upcoming winter season, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed all Deputy Commissioners in Punjab to ensure a ban on burning of crops stubble.

According to a written order issued by Justice Shahid Karim, In case of any violation is committed within a district, the Deputy Commissioner concerned will bear the burden of the responsibility for that.

The court has also directed the agricultural secretary to convene a meeting and take measures for strict compliance with steps necessary to control smog by avoiding to burn crops.

