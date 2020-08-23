LHC directs to ensure ban on burning of crops in Punjab to control smog
10:28 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
Share
LAHORE – In its move to control smog for the upcoming winter season, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed all Deputy Commissioners in Punjab to ensure a ban on burning of crops stubble.
According to a written order issued by Justice Shahid Karim, In case of any violation is committed within a district, the Deputy Commissioner concerned will bear the burden of the responsibility for that.
The court has also directed the agricultural secretary to convene a meeting and take measures for strict compliance with steps necessary to control smog by avoiding to burn crops.
- Pak vs Eng, third Test, day 3—Pakistan 273 all out in reply to ...12:08 AM | 24 Aug, 2020
- Another IAF personnel commits suicide in IoK12:01 AM | 24 Aug, 2020
- Only 10,694 active cases of coronavirus in Pakistan10:32 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan making top quality and affordable face shields ...09:47 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Resistance Movement's emphasis on fostering cultural activities in ...08:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
Resistance Movement's emphasis on fostering cultural activities in region
08:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Top 5 haircut trends that’ll give you the inspiration you need for ...03:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Taylor Swift gives away $30k to international student05:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Asim Abbasi's 'Churails' accused of copying illustration by French ...04:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020