PM Imran Khan declared “Man Of The Year”
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has been declared “Man of the Year” in the list of ‘500 Most Influential Muslims in 2020’.
According to the Jordan based publication, (The Muslim 500), the list of influential Muslims (2020 ) from all over the world has been announced in which the US Congresswoman Rashida Talib has been declared as ‘Woman of the Year’.
Imran Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018 after 22 years devoted to building an opposition political party committed to reform; confronting Pakistan’s civilian political establishment over the issue of embedded corruption and mismanagement.
This and his other accomplishments are detailed in the biography that accompanies his ranking (Number 16) in this, the latest edition of The Muslim 500.
- Pak vs Eng, third Test, day 3—Pakistan 273 all out in reply to ...12:08 AM | 24 Aug, 2020
- Another IAF personnel commits suicide in IoK12:01 AM | 24 Aug, 2020
- Only 10,694 active cases of coronavirus in Pakistan10:32 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan making top quality and affordable face shields ...09:47 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Resistance Movement's emphasis on fostering cultural activities in ...08:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Top 5 haircut trends that’ll give you the inspiration you need for ...03:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Taylor Swift gives away $30k to international student05:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Asim Abbasi's 'Churails' accused of copying illustration by French ...04:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020