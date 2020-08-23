Pakistan Navy includes ‘054 Frigate Ship’ in its fleet
Share
LAHORE - The launching ceremony of 054 frigate ship, prepared in China for Pakistan Navy, was held at China's Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard where Commodore Azfar Humayun of Pakistan Navy was the chief guest of the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, he said timely completion of the project, despite the global pandemic situation, is a vindication of the shipyard's professional capabilities.
According to the Pakistan Navy's Spokesperson, the ship will be equipped with all kinds of advanced technology, military equipment, weapons and sensors, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Launching ceremony of 1st state of the art Type-054 Class Frigate for #PakNavy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, China. Cdre Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer) graced event as CG in presence of China Shipbuilding Trading Co, Ltd. (CSTC) Chairman, Mr. Li Hongtao(1/2) pic.twitter.com/GfJEMkpN9l— Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed DGPR Navy (@dgprPaknavy) August 23, 2020
The Spokesperson said the ship's inclusion in the Pakistan Navy's fleet will further improve efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.
- Pak vs Eng, third Test, day 3—Pakistan 273 all out in reply to ...12:08 AM | 24 Aug, 2020
- Another IAF personnel commits suicide in IoK12:01 AM | 24 Aug, 2020
- Only 10,694 active cases of coronavirus in Pakistan10:32 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan making top quality and affordable face shields ...09:47 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Resistance Movement's emphasis on fostering cultural activities in ...08:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Top 5 haircut trends that’ll give you the inspiration you need for ...03:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Taylor Swift gives away $30k to international student05:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Asim Abbasi's 'Churails' accused of copying illustration by French ...04:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020