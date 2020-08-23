Pakistan Navy includes ‘054 Frigate Ship’ in its fleet
Web Desk
01:03 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
Pakistan Navy includes ‘054 Frigate Ship’ in its fleet
LAHORE - The launching ceremony of 054 frigate ship, prepared in China for Pakistan Navy, was held at China's Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard where Commodore Azfar Humayun of Pakistan Navy was the chief guest of the ceremony. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said timely completion of the project, despite the global pandemic situation, is a vindication of the shipyard's professional capabilities.

According to the Pakistan Navy's Spokesperson, the ship will be equipped with all kinds of advanced technology, military equipment, weapons and sensors, the Radio Pakistan reported. 

 The Spokesperson said the ship's inclusion in the Pakistan Navy's fleet will further improve efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.   

