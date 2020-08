Pakistan Navy includes ‘054 Frigate Ship’ in its fleet

LAHORE - The launching ceremony of 054 frigate ship, prepared in China for Pakistan Navy, was held at China's Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard where Commodore Azfar Humayun of Pakistan Navy was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said timely completion of the project, despite the global pandemic situation, is a vindication of the shipyard's professional capabilities.

According to the Pakistan Navy's Spokesperson, the ship will be equipped with all kinds of advanced technology, military equipment, weapons and sensors, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Launching ceremony of 1st state of the art Type-054 Class Frigate for #PakNavy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, China. Cdre Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer) graced event as CG in presence of China Shipbuilding Trading Co, Ltd. (CSTC) Chairman, Mr. Li Hongtao(1/2) pic.twitter.com/GfJEMkpN9l — Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed DGPR Navy (@dgprPaknavy) August 23, 2020

The Spokesperson said the ship's inclusion in the Pakistan Navy's fleet will further improve efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.