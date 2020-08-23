PM Imran lauds KP for increase in revenue generation

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the efforts and progress of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for increase in revenue generation of the province.

In a post on social media, the premier said that during the last financial year, KP Revenue Authority grew its revenue by 65 percent despite impact of Covid-19.

He said that the growth in revenue surpassed any other revenue authority country-wide.

PM Imran said main factors for the growth were continuity of leadership, monthly stocktakes and institutional strengthening, performance management.