Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroy Houthi rebels’ drone and ballistic missile

09:56 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroy Houthi rebels’ drone and ballistic missile
Share

RIYADH - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone and a ballistic missile on early Sunday morning.

According to the coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki, the ballistic missile was launched by Houthi rebels towards Saudi city of Jazan where it was intercepted in space of Southern region of Yemen.

Earlier on August 21, the joint coalition intercepted and downed a drone fired from Yemen toward Kingdom.

The drone was launched from the capital Sana’a towards civilians and civilian targets in the southern region of the Kingdom.

More From This Category
Another IAF personnel commits suicide in IoK
12:01 AM | 24 Aug, 2020
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroy Houthi ...
09:56 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
Money stolen from Indian exchequer in Rafale ...
11:38 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
Turkey converts another church into mosque after ...
07:08 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone
01:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
US suspends three treaties with Hong Kong over ...
09:20 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Resistance Movement's emphasis on fostering cultural activities in region
08:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr