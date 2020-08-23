Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroy Houthi rebels’ drone and ballistic missile
09:56 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
Share
RIYADH - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone and a ballistic missile on early Sunday morning.
According to the coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki, the ballistic missile was launched by Houthi rebels towards Saudi city of Jazan where it was intercepted in space of Southern region of Yemen.
Earlier on August 21, the joint coalition intercepted and downed a drone fired from Yemen toward Kingdom.
The drone was launched from the capital Sana’a towards civilians and civilian targets in the southern region of the Kingdom.
- Pak vs Eng, third Test, day 3—Pakistan 273 all out in reply to ...12:08 AM | 24 Aug, 2020
-
- Only 10,694 active cases of coronavirus in Pakistan10:32 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan making top quality and affordable face shields ...09:47 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Resistance Movement's emphasis on fostering cultural activities in ...08:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
Resistance Movement's emphasis on fostering cultural activities in region
08:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Top 5 haircut trends that’ll give you the inspiration you need for ...03:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
- Taylor Swift gives away $30k to international student05:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Asim Abbasi's 'Churails' accused of copying illustration by French ...04:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020