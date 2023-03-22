Search

Pakistan

Weather turns cold in Karachi after morning showers

Web Desk 11:18 AM | 22 Mar, 2023
Weather turns cold in Karachi after morning showers
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The weather in the provincial capital Karachi turned cold after scattered showers in different areas of the metropolis on Wednesday.

Residents of the port city woke up to pleasant weather as downpours with cool winds hit several neighborhoods of the port city including Shahra-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Malir, North Karachi, and Saddar.

Other regions including Gulistan-e- Jauhar, Dalmia, Orangi Town, Banaras, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Azizabad, received heavy rain.

Stagnant water also flooded low-lying areas of the port city which added woes for daily commuters while many areas faced power outages.

The metrological department earlier predicted scattered rain as a new winter system entered the southeast part of the country which will cause heavy showers. Several regions of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to receive rains before the weekend.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistani cleric Maulana Abdul Qayyum Sufi murdered in Karachi

02:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

International sailing competition concludes in Karachi

10:45 AM | 20 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan is back home at Zaman Park after Islamabad court hearing

11:53 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Hajj 2023: Two Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after walking on foot for months

06:26 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport 

10:00 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

CTD guns down KPO attack mastermind in Karachi

09:21 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Parliament’s joint session meets today to discuss important issues

12:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd March 2023

08:51 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.75 757.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.7
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.59 40.99
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.9 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.58 928.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.61
Omani Riyal OMR 732.14 740.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.42 78.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 304.1 306.6
Thai Bhat THB 8.26 8.41

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: