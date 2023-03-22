Weather turns cold in Karachi after morning showers

KARACHI – The weather in the provincial capital Karachi turned cold after scattered showers in different areas of the metropolis on Wednesday.

Residents of the port city woke up to pleasant weather as downpours with cool winds hit several neighborhoods of the port city including Shahra-e-Faisal, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Malir, North Karachi, and Saddar.

Other regions including Gulistan-e- Jauhar, Dalmia, Orangi Town, Banaras, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Azizabad, received heavy rain.

Stagnant water also flooded low-lying areas of the port city which added woes for daily commuters while many areas faced power outages.

The metrological department earlier predicted scattered rain as a new winter system entered the southeast part of the country which will cause heavy showers. Several regions of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to receive rains before the weekend.