USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes a comeback against dollar, gains Rs0.67 in interbank

Web Desk 11:42 AM | 22 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar, appreciating 0.24 percent in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was hovering at 283.25, with an improvement of Rs0.67 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, PKR continued positive momentum, settling at 283.92 against USD in the inter-bank market.

Pakistan’s forex reserves saw a boost from Chinese inflows which help the country to avert default however the cash-strapped nation is awaiting the resumption of stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

As the economic uncertainty looms, IMF Resident Representative Office in Pakistan Esther Pérez Ruiz mentioned some more challenges for Pakistan before the release of bailout funds.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.75 757.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.7
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.59 40.99
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.9 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.58 928.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.61
Omani Riyal OMR 732.14 740.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.42 78.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 304.1 306.6
Thai Bhat THB 8.26 8.41

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375

