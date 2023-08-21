Gold price increases by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued upward trajectory on first day of the new business week in domestic market in line with gains in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs3,100 to close at Rs229,900 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs2,685 to settle at Rs197,102, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity registered an increase of $2 to settle at $1,891 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.