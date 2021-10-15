Saba Qamar drops the first look from upcoming project 'Serial Killer'

A fan and critic's favourite, Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse and this time around is no exception either.

The 37-year-old talent powerhouse is back after her short hiatus and is gearing up for another promising project.

Dropping a sneak peek, the Cheekh star turned to her Instagram handle as she shared the first look of her upcoming project titled Serial Killer.

"بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم I am very elated to announce my new project #Serialkiller Couldn't say no to another promising script after #Maat, written & offered by our intellectual genius @umeraahmed.official Producer @misbah116,"

Dressed as a police officer, Saba's first look promised a fiery plotline and a project that will create a frenzy.

Penned by Shehr-e-Zaat famed Umera Ahmed, the upcoming project Serial Killer comes as the Baaghi star's second collaboration with Ahmed after the highly praised drama serial Maat.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.